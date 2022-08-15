Fatal shooting near Cheaha began with 'broken-down car' story, authorities say

Aug. 15—The Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department have released more details concerning the attempted robbery Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park resulting in one victim's death and the wounding of one of two suspects.

The CCSO reports a couple was driving on a National Forest Service Road near the park when they stopped to park near a trail.

As the two were stopped, an unnamed woman approached the two and stated her car was broken down.

That woman allegedly pulled a weapon forcing the couple into the woods.

One of the couple drew a weapon on the woman and both reportedly fired shots.

The victim who had fired their weapon died on the scene. The injured suspect was airlifted to an unnamed hospital where she underwent surgery Sunday night.

The SVFD reported on its social media site it had been paged at 11:27 a.m. on Sunday to respond to "a male victim shot in the back." The department and the Clay County Rescue Squad arrived on the scene with information that CPR was in progress.

The CCSO said the surviving member of the couple reported the wounded suspect had called out to another woman who had run from the scene.

After publicly releasing a security camera photo believed to be the second suspect, deputies using K-9s were able to track down the second woman who they believe to be an accomplice to the reported crime shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Cheaha State Park closed its gates "in an abundance of caution" after being notified of the shooting until given notice from U.S. Forest Service Rangers the situation had been brought under control.

The Sheriff's Office has not released the names of the four persons involved nor the condition of the wounded suspect as the investigation remains active.

Anyone who may have any information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 256-354-2176.