Fatal shooting near St. Mary's Medical Center leads to arrest of Riviera Beach man

Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
·2 min read

WEST PALM BEACH ― A 39-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after authorities alleged that he recently shot and killed a man in West Palm Beach and then fled as police pursued him.

Reginald Davilman of Riviera Beach also is facing one count of being a felon in possession of firearm following the fatal shooting on the 600 block of 54th Street, near St. Mary's Medical Center.

West Palm Beach police say Davilman killed a 39-year-old man. Investigators did not disclose the man’s name, citing a 2018 state constitutional amendment that allows either crime victims or their families to request anonymity.

The Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office is representing Davilman, and as a policy, it does not comment on open cases. Circuit Judge Kirk Volker ordered Davilman held without bail on the murder charge.

Double homicide:PBSO: 'Anger and emotion' led man to kill 2 people, wound 2 others at home near PBIA

Taken into custody:October fatal shooting outside Riviera Beach apartment ends in murder charge

'He is not a murderer':Family's clemency bid for dad's convicted killer left to Dave Aronberg

His arrest Dec. 6 came one day after West Palm Beach police responded to separate ShotSpotter notifications along 54th Street. The city's gunfire detection system indicated a total of nine gunshots. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk. He died at St. Mary’s.

A city surveillance camera showed either a gray or silver Nissan Altima leaving the scene just after 1 p.m. Dec. 5. Officers found the vehicle a short time later on the 700 block of 58th Street and attempted to stop it. The driver, later identified as Davilman, exited and fled on foot into the city of Riviera Beach, just to the north, according to a police arrest report.

There, he climbed into the passenger seat of another vehicle and asked a woman to drive him away. When the woman refused, Davilman got out and forced his way into a nearby apartment building, police said. Officers took him into into custody behind the residence after he had jumped from a window.

A witness told investigators Davilman approached his intended target carrying an AR-style firearm and began shooting. The witness identified Davilman in a photo lineup, the report said. Investigators did not indicate a motive for the shooting.

The homicide death is at least the 82nd to occur in Palm Beach County this year, according to a Palm Beach Post online database. The county had 113 homicides in 2021.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Police arrest Riviera Beach man in fatal West Palm Beach shooting

