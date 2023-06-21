Fatal shooting in Newark leaves Florham Park man dead

Gunfire claimed the life of a 44-year-old Florham Park man Wednesday morning, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

At 10:33 a.m., police were dispatched to Weequahic Avenue in Newark, where they found the victim, Murad Loyal, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the office stated.

Loyal was rushed to University Hospital and pronounced dead less than an hour after authorities discovered him.

Essex County prosecutor's major crimes unit is investigating Loyal's death, but so far has not apprehended suspects in the shooting, the office stated.

Anyone with information that could aid investigators in their search for the shooter is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office at 1(877) TIPS-4EC. Information can be offered confidentially.

