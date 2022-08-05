Fatal shooting occurs after Thursday afternoon wreck in Lowell

Police investigate the scene of a vehicle crash where a fatal shooting then occurred Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, near East Wilkinson and Redbud.

Gaston County Police and Lowell Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred after a traffic accident Thursday.

The person who was shot was reportedly not involved in the wreck. Lowell Police report a suspect was in custody Thursday.

Police were called to the intersection of East Franklin Boulevard and Redbud Drive at 7:14 p.m. related to a car wreck. Four people were transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center related to the wreck. None of those four suffered life-threatening injuries.

