Fatal shooting on Ohio Avenue Tuesday night

Jul. 28—ASHTABULA — A 25-year-old man is dead after gunfire rocked the Ashtabula Harbor Tuesday night, said Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell.

Fredrick R. Johnson, 510 W. 41st St., Ashtabula, was pronounced dead at 9 p.m. at Ashtabula County Medical Center, according to Ashtabula County Coroner's investigator Matthew Anderson.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Ohio Avenue, just a stone's throw from Lambros Lane and Harbor Ridge Apartments, Stell said, noting his officers recovered one firearm, a rifle, at the scene.

"More people and two-to-three vehicles were involved — one vehicle at the scene and two others that took off," he said. "We are still interviewing people."

Police got a description from witnesses of the vehicles and a BOLO (be-on-the-lookout) was issued for Ashtabula County law enforcement officers.

Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. in Roaming Shores that matched the description of one of the vehicles, Stell said.

Two men were taken into custody and interviewed by detectives overnight, he said.

They remained in the city jail on Wednesday, he said.

Stell said police were at the crime scene for several hours.

The motive, and whether Johnson was firing a gun before being shot, was unknown as of Wednesday, Stell said.

In what police believe was an unrelated incident, a report of a man brandishing a gun on Thayer Avenue was received by police at about the same time as the shooting on Ohio Avenue.

No shots were reportedly fired; it was only a threat, according to the complaint.

Anyone who has information about the shooting on Ohio Avenue should call the Ashtabula Police Department at 440-992-7172. Anonymous tips are welcome.