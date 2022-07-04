Fatal shooting overnight in Lacey — police investigating incident near Rainier Vista Park

One man was killed late Sunday in Lacey, following an apparent argument near Rainier Vista Park, according to a statement from Lacey police.

Initial dispatch calls came at 11 p.m., as multiple individuals reported shots fired near the park, police said. A subsequent call reported a man with a gunshot wound in the 5400 block of 50th Avenue Southeast.

Police found the man, and started life-saving measures, but he died at the scene, the statement said.

A portion of the park was closed during the response to the incident. It has since reopened. Police are investigating, seeking and interviewing witnesses.