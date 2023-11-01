Fatal shooting in Pleasant Grove area kills 1, Dallas police say

Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the Pleasant Grove area Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers responded to the 10600 block of Casnett Drive around 10:10 p.m. They found a man who had been shot, police said. The victim later died from his injuries in a local hospital.

Officials haven’t released the name or age of the victim.

An unknown suspect in a vehicle shot the victim and fled the scene, according to police. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Andrea Isom at 214-671-3701 or andrea.isom@dallaspolice.gov.

