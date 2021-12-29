Fatal shooting in Quincy likely connected to drug activity, person of interest being questioned
Police in Quincy say a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon is likely connected to drug activity and have launched a homicide investigation.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of Hardin Street around 4:15 p.m. after reports of gunfire in the area, according to QPD Capt. Robert Mixson.
Several masked individuals fled the scene and led police on a chase to the neighboring town of Gretna before one was taken into custody.
Mixson on Wednesday said that person was being questioned as a person of interest, but no homicide charges had yet been filed.
He said that following the shooting, officers conducting a search warrant at the Hardin Street house — where a man was found dead from gunshot wounds — found “a large sum of drugs.”
The shooting victim’s name is not being released under the state's crime victims bill of rights known as Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment passed in 2018.
QPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 850-627-7111 and ask for the investigations department.
