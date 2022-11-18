Fatal shooting reported in East Nashville

Police are searching for a Black male suspect who fled the scene of a fatal shooting at Dellway Villa Road Friday.

The call came into Metro Nashville Police around 1:13 p.m., according to dispatch.

Two men were reported to be arguing when one man shot the other before leaving in a white SUV, an MNPD spokesperson said.

The male was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died. Police have not identified the man or suspect.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man fatally shot in East Nashville, suspect on the run