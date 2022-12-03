Fatal shooting reported in Latah/Hangman area; police searching for suspect

Dec. 2—One person was killed in a shooting in the Latah/Hangman neighborhood of Spokane on Thursday, and a male suspect was still on the loose, Spokane police said.

Officers responded at 2:30 p.m. at a residence on the 2300 block of West 16th Avenue where they located a dead person. Police were actively searching for a man in the area as of 7 p.m., Spokane Police Department spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said.

Police quickly learned that the man had fled from the residence after the shooting, according to a department release.

Police identified the suspect as Mitchell Chandler, 33. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds.

The department advised people to stay away from the scene, which extends to Government Way and Sunset Highway.

Squad cars blocked off Lindeke Street heading northbound near the Fish Lake Trailhead and cordoned off roads near High Bridge Park.

A large presence of Spokane law enforcement and first responders had staged the search operations in the parking lot of Restoration Church, 2815 W. Sunset Blvd. Drones were seen deploying from the parking lot as night fell.

Humphreys said police were searching the area of Peaceful Valley and High Bridge Park.

There was no shelter-in-place order as of Thursday night, but Humphreys advised residents to be cautious in the area.

