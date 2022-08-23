Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in northeastern Delaware County

MUNCIE, Ind. — A rural Albany man was arrested early Tuesday afternoon, about two hours after he allegedly fatally shot a man in northeastern Delaware County.

The shooting, in the 12000 block of East Delaware County Road 500-N, was reported to emergency dispatchers at 11:51 a.m. Delaware County Coroner Rick Howell was notified a death had occurred at that location.

According to scanner traffic, Delaware County sheriff's deputies and other personnel were looking for a pickup truck a suspect was reported to have fled in.

About 1:20 p.m., an Indiana State Police helicopter was flying over fields in the area of the shooting, south of Albany, as troopers apparently sought for any signs of the suspect, who resides in the area.

That vehicle, and the suspect, were later found in the area, and the man, reported to be 29 years old, surrendered without incident shortly before 2 p.m.

Liberty-Perry schools in Selma were reportedly placed on an "educational lockdown" Tuesday afternoon as a result of the shooting.

Jeff Stanley, Delaware County chief deputy, and Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman were among those at the shooting scene. Gavin Greene, the county's chief deputy coroner, and Lorri Strunk-Loser, a deputy coroner, were reported to be en route.

(This story will be updated.)

