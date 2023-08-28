Victim identified after south Charlotte shooting

Police have identified the victim who was fatally shot Thursday night in south Charlotte.

Homicide detectives said the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. at Sharon Lakes Retail Plaza off Sharon Lakes Road near South Boulevard.

#BREAKING CMPD is investigating a homicide on the 7600 block of Sharon Lakes Road. More coming up on @wsoctv at 10 & 11. pic.twitter.com/MQmWFtuuHv — Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) August 25, 2023

Officers on patrol found the gunshot victim, who died at the scene.

On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the victim as Christopher Arnoldo Moreno Diaz, 28.

Police still haven’t said what may have led up to the shooting. No suspects have been identified either.

1 killed after being hit by car in south Charlotte, CMPD says

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.







