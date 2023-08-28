Victim identified after south Charlotte shooting
Police have identified the victim who was fatally shot Thursday night in south Charlotte.
Homicide detectives said the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. at Sharon Lakes Retail Plaza off Sharon Lakes Road near South Boulevard.
#BREAKING CMPD is investigating a homicide on the 7600 block of Sharon Lakes Road. More coming up on @wsoctv at 10 & 11. pic.twitter.com/MQmWFtuuHv
— Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) August 25, 2023
Officers on patrol found the gunshot victim, who died at the scene.
On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the victim as Christopher Arnoldo Moreno Diaz, 28.
Police still haven’t said what may have led up to the shooting. No suspects have been identified either.
No further information has been released.
This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.