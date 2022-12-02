Fatal shooting reported in Sunset Hill area; police searching for suspect

Dec. 2—One person has been confirmed killed in a shooting incident in the Sunset Hill area of Spokane on Thursday night.

Police are actively searching for a suspect in the area, Spokane Police Department spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said. She said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m.

The Spokane Police Department said the shooting happened on the 2300 block of West 16th Avenue. The department advised people to stay away from the scene, which extends to Government Way and Sunset Highway.

Drones were seen deploying from the parking lot of the Restoration Church, 2815 W. Sunset Blvd., where a large presence of Spokane law enforcement and first responders had staged the search operations.

This is a developing story.