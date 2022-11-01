Fatal shooting in Robertson County shuts down I-24 near Exit 11 in Clarksville

Police lights

A fatal shooting in Robertson County led to authorities closing I-24 near Exit 11 in Clarksville.

Bishop Delany, a sergeant Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, said exit is closed at the request of Robertson County and Tennessee Highway Patrol. Traffic is being diverted to Highway 76 to Highway 41A.

He said the incident is being investigated by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Special agents are asking that anyone who might have been driving in the east or westbound lanes of I-24 in that area and may have seen some sort of incident or disturbance around 5:45 or 6 p.m. to call 1- 800-TBI-FIND.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on Twitter @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to www.tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police investigation closes I-24 near Exit 11 in Clarksville