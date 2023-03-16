Fatal shooting in Scranton's Hill Section ruled a homicide

Mar. 16—The fatal shooting of a Scranton man in the city's Hill Section has officially been ruled a homicide by Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland.

David John Deshler, 27, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head, Rowland said Thursday.

His death remains under investigation by city police detectives and the Lackawanna County district attorney's office.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Schultz Court. Crews took Deshler to Geisinger Community Medical Center, where he died about 24 hours later, police said.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the detective bureau at 570-348-4139. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the department's website, scrantonpa.gov/police-online-services.

