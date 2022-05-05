Fatal shooting sets off tense night in Falls

May 5—Niagara Falls police are now investigating a fatal shooting incident at the corner of Cedar Avenue and 10th Street late Wednesday night. The shooting set off a tense night in the area involving two men armed with a shotgun.

After being found in the parking lot of a nearby fast food restaurant with a gunshot wound to his chest about 11:43 p.m. Wednesday, the male shooting victim later died of his wounds at Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital.

Crime Scene Unit detectives were on scene and reportedly recovered spent shell casings at the corner of Cedar Avenue and 10th Street.

Falls police were then called to a series of incidents in the area involving two men in ski masks armed with a shotgun.

A man cutting through a former fast food restaurant parking lot on Main Street about 12:55 a.m. told police he was approached by the two men in masks, one carrying a shotgun, who demanded the contents of his pockets. The victim said he handed over $44, a cell phone, his EBT card and a pack of cigarettes. When he asked the suspects to keep his New York state ID, the man with the gun hit him in the head with the stock. The men then fled the area.

Officers noted in the report that an assault with a weapon occurred minutes later, at 1:18 a.m., with the same suspect description. The incident occurred in the 400 block of Elmwood Avenue and involved a man sitting on his porch. He suffered a gunshot graze wound to his head. He said a suspect approached him and asked him for a light and when he went to hand the man a lighter he began shooting at him.

About 3:15 a.m., while two police officers were in the City Hall parking lot on Main Street, two men ran up to them and said a suspect with a shotgun had approached them while they were collecting cans. One of the men said the suspect pointed the weapon at his face and he dropped to the ground and pleaded for his life at which point the suspect casually walked off.

The second man said the suspect walked up to him, pointed the shotgun at him and asked, "You got a crack pipe?" The second victim said he ran from the suspect.

Story continues

The Niagara Falls Emergency Response Team was called to the area as well as Officer Booth and K9 Flash. They could be seen patrolling the downtown area checking up and down alleyways and streets.

At Approximately 3:55 A.M., Officer General attempted to interview a man in the area of Main and Park Place. During that encounter, the man was found to be armed with a gun. He was taken into custody.

Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division Detectives are continuing their investigation into these incidents.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office K9, NYS Parks Police and NYS Police also assisted during these incidents.