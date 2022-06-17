Fatal shooting in Shelbyville marks Kentucky city's first homicide of 2022, police say

One man was killed and another was injured early Friday morning in a shooting in Shelbyville, according to local police, marking the first homicide in the city recorded in 2022.

Shelbyville Police officers responded to shots fired in the 1600 block of Juniper Drive just after midnight, according to a statement from the department. An unresponsive man who had been shot was pronounced dead at the scene after officers attempted life-saving measures, the statement said.

Shelbyville Police Maj. Bill White confirmed the Friday shooting is the first homicide of the year in the city, about 30 miles east of Louisville in Shelby County.

The second person who had been shot was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Shelbyville Police. The department's release said they believe the shooting "is not a random incident" and no threat to the general public remains.

The man who was killed has not yet been identified by local authorities.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact Shelbyville Police at 502-633-4500 or 502-633-2326.

