After fatal shooting of son, mother asks Victorville Council for ‘justice"

After her son was fatally shot on Interstate 15 in Victorville in 2022, the mother of Marco Antonio Lara Maceda has asked the City Council for "justice."

On Tuesday, Victorville Mayor Pro Tem Elizabeth Becerra interpreted Laura Maceda’s plea to the council to help in setting a financial reward to identify the suspect who killed her son.

“Please help bring justice for my son,” said Maceda, who visited the council two months ago to share about her son’s death.

Laura Maceda told the council her son was a brother, husband and father of three, whose occupation was that of a painter, but that he worked as an Instacart employee the night he was “shot five times.”

Marco’s mother said her son was on medication for diabetes and depression, which often made him angry.

Mayor Debra Jones asked Maceda to give her contact information to the city clerk. Jones also told Maceda that her daughter is on medication and that she understands “how brutal those medicines can be.”

“We again thank you again for coming and speaking with us and having the courage to do so,” said Jones, who offered condolences on behalf of herself and the council.

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson in Sacramento on Wednesday said the Daily Press inquiry regarding the investigation was forwarded to the proper office.

The incident

Marco Maceda, 24, of Victorville, was marked as the victim of an apparent road-rage shooting on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, on I-15, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Marco Maceda died near the exit 148 off-ramp of northbound I-15 in Victorville, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Coroner Division reported.

The CHP, which began a homicide investigation last year, stated that a black GMC SUV driven by a man later identified as Maceda and a man in a sedan both stopped their vehicles at the off-ramp that leads onto Nisqualli Road.

Both men got out of their vehicles and the unidentified man shot Maceda multiple times, according to the CHP, which attributed the encounter to "a possible road rage incident."

Maceda died on the highway where he was shot, according to the coroner.

The driver of the sedan reentered his vehicle and fled the scene on the Nisqualli Road off-ramp and continued in an unknown direction, CHP officials said.

Marco’s wife told NBC Los Angeles that her husband was delivering food and that she and their 4-year-old daughter witnessed the shooting.

"He stood up for what he thought was right in the moment. He thought he could resolve what was going on with the other car," she said.

The couple’s 1-year-old son was also in the car. Lara's wife said she could not make out the shooter or the car because it was dark.

At that time, a sheriff's spokeswoman told the Daily Press that the county agency wasn't assisting in the investigation and that "CHP has fully assumed the investigation.”

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact Officer Kavert at the California Highway Patrol’s Inland Division at 909-806-2484.

