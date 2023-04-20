Fatal shooting in South Main Plaza ruled justified

Apr. 19—WILKES-BARRE — A security official at Aqua Lounge in South Main Plaza was justified — and perhaps saved lives — in using deadly force when he fatally shot an armed patron in the parking lot on South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, on April 9, according to a statement from Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce on Wednesday.

According to the statement, a shirtless man exited the lounge after an altercation inside the night club at about 1 a.m.

The shirtless man was followed by four other people as lounge security observed the actions in the parking lot.

The shirtless man retrieved a firearm from a vehicle and was returning to the lounge refusing to drop the weapon, the statement says.

An exchange of gunfire ensured as the shirtless man was struck by a discharged round.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews determined the cause of death to be a single gunshot wound and the manner of death a homicide.

Based on the investigation by city police detectives and the coroner's office, Sanguedolce said the conclusion was the shooting was justified.

Names of the victim and security official who fired the fatal shot were not released.

"Any death is a tragedy not only because of the loss of life of the deceased, but for his friends and family carrying on his memory," Sanguedolce stated. "Here, the investigation revealed that deceased was taking that firearm back into the club for an apparent, disconcerting purpose which would have resulted in multiple casualties. The actions of the security guard on Easter morning very likely saved the lives of multiple patrons of the Aqua Restaurant and Lounge."