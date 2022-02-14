Fatal shooting in south Wichita may have been connected to drugs, Wichita police say

Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in south Wichita on Sunday, police spokesperson Charley Davidson said.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 3:30 p.m. to a house in the 2100 block of S. Erie after receiving a shooting call. A 30-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were found dead inside the home, Davidson said in a press release.

Investigators later learned that a resident of the home had found the man and woman shot and called police, the release said.

“This was not a random incident and is believed to involve illegal and dangerous drugs,” Davidson said.

Investigators are still working to piece together what happened. Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 316-268-4406 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.