Fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway under investigation

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood that happened early Friday.

The incident was in the 1200 block of Hewitt Avenue about 1:30 a.m.

The police department said they plan to release additional information later Friday.

The shooting came several hours after a homicide in St. Paul’s North End. A man in his early 20s was killed and another man was injured in the area of Maryland Avenue and Arundel Street about 9:15 a.m.

