Fatal shooting on Sunshine Skyway Bridge fishing pier was ‘targeted,’ deputies say

Someone shot a man to death Friday evening on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge fishing pier in what Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies believe was a targeted attack.

A witness heard gunshots about 5:15 p.m. and saw a vehicle drive off, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Deputies found the man dead inside a parked vehicle.

The sheriff’s office is working to confirm the victim’s identity, the release said, and detectives are following several leads as they search for suspects that sped away from the scene.

For investigative reasons, the sheriff’s office said details about the suspect’s vehicle were not being released.

Anyone with information on this case can call the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634 -TIPS.