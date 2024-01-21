Fatal shooting suspect who fled to Alabama due in court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man wanted in connection with a fatal July shooting is scheduled to be in court Monday after being arrested in Alabama.

Clarence Ellis, 38, will be arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court Monday at 9 a.m. He was arrested in Dothan, Alabama on Jan. 4.

Ellis is charged with murder for the July 12, 2023 shooting of Derrius Morgan, 30, on the 2000 block of McGuffey Road in South Linden.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.