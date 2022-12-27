Fatal shooting suspect set for hearing on potential reduction of $200K bond

A Rural King employee was shot dead at the Rural King in Halls, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

The 18-year-old suspected of fatally shooting a store clerk during an attempted shoplifting at Rural King on Norris Freeway will be in court Wednesday for a bond hearing.

Larry McBee was taken into custody early Friday morning after he was identified as the suspect in Thursday's shooting of Tristan M. Smith, 23, of Powell. McBee has been charged with second degree murder, and bond has been set at $200,000, court records state.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday after Smith, an employee at the store, approached McBee while the suspect was trying to shoplift ammunition, according to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office. A witness told officers he saw McBee putting items in his backpack and alerted Smith to the shoplifting, court records state.

The witness and a second employee then went outside and found Smith on the ground, with the suspect running away. According to court records, surveillance video shows McBee and Smith struggling before Smith retreated and then fell to the ground.

McBee already was facing serious charges after he allegedly shot another man in the stomach during an attempted robbery in October, court records state. In that incident, McBee asked to see another man's gun and then refused to return it. During a struggle with a third man, McBee shot him in the abdomen and fled the scene, court records state. He was charged with especially aggravated robbery and evading arrest in connection with that shooting, according to court records.

