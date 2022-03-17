Fatal shooting in Tacoma’s south end kills 61-year-old man — police investigating

Tacoma Police are investigating another possible homicide — a fatal Wednesday evening shooting in the city’s south end, according to a statement from the department.

The victim was a 61-year-old man, the department said. Officers found him at 5:55 p.m. in the 7000 block of East B Street.

The dispatch call reported “a verbal altercation that led to a shooting,” according to a press release from police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow. “Officers arrived and located an unresponsive male outside the entrance to his residence.”

The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died, Haddow’s statement said. The investigation is ongoing.