Fatal shooting of teen in Bristol ruled a homicide
The video streamer is also increasing the frequency of its Bedtime and Take a Break reminders.
Two years after testifying before the U.S. Senate over child safety concerns, including teens' exposure to eating disorder content, YouTube today announced additional product safeguards around its content recommendations aimed at teens. Specifically, the company said it would limit repeated recommendations of videos on topics that can trigger body image issues, like those comparing physical features or that idealize body types, certain weights or fitness levels. Separately, it will also limit repeat viewing of videos that display "social aggression" in the form of non-contact fights or intimidation.
A week after the mass shooting in Maine, sports figures and celebrities from New England sent their support to Lewiston, Maine.
Find unique (yet cheap) ideas for the whole family: men, women, kids and teens.
You have $111,000 to replace every car in your garage. What do you buy?
The UK government announced a $273 million investment to build Isambard-AI, its most powerful supercomputer yet. It's expected to begin operations in 2024 and will be hosted by the University of Bristol.
Experts weigh in on the dynamics at play, and how parents can help their kids avoid and navigate the drama.
The Biden administration's AI executive addresses a slew of important issues but needs more to cover the technology's risks.
Dan Titus breaks down the James Harden trade from a fantasy perspective, revealing whose value is higher or lower after the deal.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer say they need to "take a moment to grieve." All the latest developments.
Jeff Rowe breaks down the keys to success behind the best-rated "Turtles" ever.
Follow all the early window action with Yahoo Sports.
Is it legal for college football teams to scout CFP semifinal games in person? It was last season, after some confusion and discussion. That's no longer the case.
Previously referred to as teen dating violence, ARA encompasses emotional, physical and sexual abuse, both online and in person.
Victor Wembanyama continues to make the impossible look easy.
Ivanka Trump must testify in the $250 million civil fraud case against her father, brothers and family business, Judge Arthur Engoron rules.
The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has upheld a judge’s earlier ruling that the Apple Watch violated patents from medical technology company Masimo. The ITC’s order could theoretically lead to a ban, but Apple still has plenty of ways to avoid that.
"I hate horror films, and I don’t watch them," says actress.
Eighteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in mass shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday night. Here's what we know so far about the victims.
Before they take the field for Friday's Game 1, here's everything you need to know about how these teams are winning in October and why they might take home a title.