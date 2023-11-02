Fatal shooting of teen in Bristol ruled a homicide

TechCrunch

Two years after testifying before the U.S. Senate over child safety concerns, including teens' exposure to eating disorder content, YouTube today announced additional product safeguards around its content recommendations aimed at teens. Specifically, the company said it would limit repeated recommendations of videos on topics that can trigger body image issues, like those comparing physical features or that idealize body types, certain weights or fitness levels. Separately, it will also limit repeat viewing of videos that display "social aggression" in the form of non-contact fights or intimidation.