Fatal shooting of teen by police ruled justified

Mar. 20—Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge has decided not to file any charges against four Muskogee police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl.

"Officers James Folsom, Shawn Brown, Benjamin Hudson and Evan Hendricks acted within the scope of their course of employment with the Muskogee Police Department," Loge wrote in a letter to Muskogee Chief of Police Johnny Teehee.

The four officers were placed on administrative leave until Loge could make his decision about the Feb. 28 death of Farrah Rauch.

Police shot Rauch and killed her following a pursuit in which Rauch fired a weapon at police.

Police received a 911 call about an attempted carjacking and a second call about the theft of a truck. A few minutes after the second call, Muskogee Police Officer Evan Hendricks, a four-year veteran of law enforcement with one year on the Muskogee force, spotted the truck pulled over to the side of the road on North 24th Street.

Rauch and her boyfriend, Joseph Dugan, 17, fled and Hendricks began a high-speed pursuit on U.S. 69 north of Muskogee just past the Arkansas River. The pursuit then headed south on U.S. 69 to West Broadway. They went east on West Broadway to North 17th Street, and turned north. Rauch and Dugan abandoned the truck near the intersection of North 17th and Lenapah streets.

From there, Rauch and Dugan tried to escape on foot, each running a different direction. Hendricks pursued Rauch, who shot at him, before being joined by other officers. An exchange of gunfire followed, which resulted in Rauch's death.

Dugan headed into the heavily-wooded area and was pursued by other police officers and followed by a Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service drone. When police located Dugan, he had taken his own life.