Fatal shooting at Texas border patrol station

U.S. Border Patrol shot and killed a detainee in El Paso Tuesday.

The killing occurred at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station, according to the El Paso Times, which said officials identified the victim as a Mexican citizen who was being processed on unspecified criminal charges.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Tuesday that “one person in custody was shot and transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.”

That individual reportedly died in an El Paso hospital. The FBI is investigating the circumstances behind the shooting. It’s unclear how many agents were involved in the incident. Specifics about the shooting are also unknown.

Border patrol statistics indicate there have been 17 shootings at detention facilities in the past year. That’s more than double the number recorded in 2019. The CBP reports there have been more than 2 million border apprehensions in 2022 already, which tops the previous record total for 2021 by more than 300,000 incidents. Immigration concerns are expected to be among the key issues in the 2022 midterm elections.