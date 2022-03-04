Fatal shooting Thursday in Morgantown, suspect in custody

Mar. 4—One man was shot and killed in Morgantown Thursday evening and a suspect was apprehended shortly after.

According to Morgantown Communications Director Andrew Stacy, city police officers were called to 18 Van Gilder St. shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of a shooting.

There, officers found an adult male victim, who later died at the scene.

By 8 p.m., the suspect was being questioned by Morgantown Police Department detectives, Stacy said.

Police tape and emergency vehicles surrounded a first-floor apartment at a complex on Van Gilder, which is off Stewart Street.

Officers from MPD were joined by West Virginia State troopers at the Skyline Apartment complex, but were unable to comment on the ongoing investigation. A neighbor said they heard what they thought were two gunshots.

Mon EMS personnel were seen trying to save the victim before covering him with a sheet.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

