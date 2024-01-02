Fatal shooting under investigation in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A fatal shooting early Tuesday in New Castle remains under investigation.

New Castle police and Henry County sheriff's deputies were sent to South 18th Street and D Avenue at 12:37 a.m.

A gunshot victim — reportedly a 27-year-old man — found at that location was taken to Henry County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Henry County Coroner Brian Clark confirmed.

The dead man's name had not been released as of late Tuesday morning.

Another individual reportedly told investigators he fired the gunshot in self-defense.

This story will be updated.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Man fatally shot in New Castle early Tuesday; investigation continues