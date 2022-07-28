Fatal shooting under investigation in McDowell County

Jul. 28—NORTHFORK — A fatal shooting before midnight Tuesday involving two juveniles is currently under investigation by the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.

One juvenile shot another about 11:51 p.m. Tuesday in Northfork, causing a fatal injury, according to Sheriff James Muncy.

No additional details were being released because the subjects are juveniles, Muncy said.

No arrests had been made Wednesday, and the case remains under investigation.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com