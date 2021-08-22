Fatal shooting under investigation in residential area off Billy Graham Boulevard

A fatal shooting was discovered late Saturday in a residential neighborhood just east of Billy Graham Parkway, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Brooksvale Street in west Charlotte. The area is south of the Central Piedmont Community College campus near the intersection of Billy Graham Boulevard and Morris Field Drive.

“Upon arrival, officers located one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic,” CMPD said in a release.

Additional details were not released, including whether CMPD has a suspect.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective B. Sinnott is the lead detective assigned to this case,” CMPD said.

Anonymous tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.