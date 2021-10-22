Fatal shooting under investigation in South End area near Uptown Charlotte, CMPD says

Mark Price
·1 min read

A homicide is under investigation in the booming South End area near of Uptown Charlotte.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the victim was found around 10 p.m. Thursday near the 1200 block of South Caldwell Street. The area is near Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church off South Boulevard.

“Officers located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic,” CMPD said in a release.

Investigators did not release additional details, including whether there is a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD’s Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective. Anonymous tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

