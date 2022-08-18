Fatal shooting under investigation in south Charlotte, CMPD says

A man was found with a fatal gunshot wound near the intersection of South Tryon Street and Interstate 485, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Investigators say the 911 call came just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in the 8000 block of South Tryon. The area is near the Whitehall Commons shopping center.

A man was fatally shot just 2 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in the 8000 block of South Tryon, CMPD says. The area is near the Whitehall Commons shopping center.

“Medic responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries,” CMPD said.

“The victim was pronounced deceased a short time later at the hospital.”

The victim may have been “shot while driving somewhere on Interstate 485,” according to The Charlotte Observer’s news partner WSOC. “The man then drove himself to a gas station on South Tryon Street and called police,” the station reports.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective,” CMPD said.

Information can be offered anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

