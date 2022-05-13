Fatal shooting under investigation in west Charlotte, police say

A 26-year-old man died after being shot in west Charlotte on Thursday evening, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Medic responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon near the 3600 block of Avalon Avenue around 5:30 p.m. The area is near Glenwood Drive, just north of Tuckaseegee Road.

Officers found Daquarius Jackson with a gunshot wound, according to a CMPD incident report. Medic pronounced Jackson dead at the scene, the report said.

This is the 30th homicide of 2022, according to CMPD data. A year ago, the city had seen 31 homicides, data show.

Police have not released details about a motive or possible suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident can call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Information can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.