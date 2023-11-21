A 29-year-old Rockford man was the victim of a fatal shooting early Friday morning on the city's west side.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office on Monday released the name of Friday's victim as Floyd Rush, 29, of Rockford.

Police responded to the shooting at 1:05 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Evelyn Street.

According to the Rockford Police Department, officers heard the shots and found Rush in the street with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police said witnesses told them that Rush was in an argument with a woman who fled the scene in a vehicle. The vehicle was later seen on Auburn Street, police said.

With the assistance of Loves Park Police and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle was stopped, Arianna Hawkins, 26, of Rockford, was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Rush was pronounced dead at 1:22 p.m. Friday.

An autopsy was performed Monday. According to the coroner's office, Rush died from a gunshot wound.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Fatal shooting victim identified as Rockford man