Fatal shooting victim's name released

Sep. 28—HIGH POINT — Police released the name Wednesday of a Greensboro man who was killed in a shooting at a north High Point apartment complex Monday night.

Shyheim J. Thornton, 28, died after being shot several times about 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Emily Looper, near the intersection of Eastchester and Regency drives, the High Point Police Department said..

A 20-year-old man from Pleasant Garden, whose name has not been released, also was shot several times but left before police arrived, police said. He went to a local hospital, where he had emergency surgery.

Investigators haven't released a motive in the fatal shooting or any further details.

Police ask anyone with information to call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.