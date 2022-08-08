Fatal shooting in Wilmington marks first woman killed by gunfire in city this year

A 20-year-old woman who was fatally shot near Tatnall Playground in Wilmington Sunday night marks the first woman to be killed by gunfire in the city this year, according to Delaware Online/The News Journal's shooting database.

The woman, whom police have not yet identified, was shot just before 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Tatnall St. in Wilmington's Brandywine Village neighborhood. Responding police found her seriously injured there.

Paramedics rushed her to a local hospital, where she died. Police have not provided any additional details about the shooting.

RELATED: A mother, a GPS anklet and a confession: How police ID'd suspects in Claymont killing

So far this year, only three women have been shot in the city, according to Delaware Online/News Journal data.

The last time a woman was killed by gunfire in Wilmington was on Nov. 14, when 24-year-old Shardae Fuller was fatally shot in Hedgeville. Last year saw a spike in women being struck by gunfire, with 31 wounded, six fatally.

Reporter Esteban Parra contributed to this story.

This is a developing story. Return to delawareonline.com for updates.

Got a story tip or idea? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com. For all things breaking news, follow her on Twitter at @izzihughes_

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Young woman shot to death near Wilmington playground Sunday night