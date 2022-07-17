Fatal shooting on Wonderland Lane

At approximately 10 p.m., patrol officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2800 block of Wonderwood Lane in reference to someone who had been shot.

Reports state that upon the arrival of JSO officers and personnel with the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, officials were able to locate an unidentified and unresponsive male who was laying on the ground in the parking lot. The man had suffered from a single gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased by Fire Rescue personnel.

The crime scene was secured, and the homicide unit was notified of the incident.

Currently, JSO homicide detectives, Crime Scene Investigators, and partners from the State Attorney’s Office on scene conducting their initial investigation.

At this early stage of the investigation, JSO is working to positively identify the victim as well as canvassing the neighborhood for potential witnesses that may have information regarding this incident, says JSO.

Patrol Officers have detained several individuals at that crime scene and have transported them to the Police Memorial Building for questioning.

JSO is encouraging anyone with information that can assist them with this investigation to please call:

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500

Crime stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS.

Information can also be provided online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org





