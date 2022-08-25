Fatal shootings lead to indictments for Richland County pair

Two people charged with murder highlight the most recent Richland County grand jury sessions.

Jayjahnae Feagin, 20, is charged with two counts of murder with a three-year firearm specification, felonious assault with a three-year gun specification, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, and tampering with evidence.

Michael Childress, 30, is charged with two counts of murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability — all with three-year gun specifications — and domestic violence.

The Richland County Prosecutor's Office released details of grand juries from June, July and August on Wednesday.

Feagin is suspected of shooting Khaalil Petty, 15, at an apartment on King Street multiple times following an argument on April 15. She reportedly fled on foot after the shooting and turned herself in April 19.

Prosecutor Gary Bishop described the pair as "known acquaintances and friends."

Petty suffered numerous gunshots to his upper body and succumbed to his injuries the day of the incident. The incident marked the third shooting in Mansfield in 24 hours.

Second shooting incident happened outside Moto Mart

The charges against Childress stem from an incident at Moto Mart in the early hours of May 1.

"A number of people were there," Bishop said. "The incident was captured on video surveillance.

"He was there with a female. It's alleged that he's seen in the video punching and slapping her."

Witnesses said Childress had a gun.

"A struggle ensues," Bishop said.

Police allege Childress got into an argument with Kenneth Norris, 31, of Columbus, outside the convenience store at 1050 W. Fourth St.

"It's alleged that he proceeds to pistol whip him and then shoots him," Bishop said.

Norris was not an employee of the store. He died from his injuries three days later.

Task force officers arrested Childress on May 10 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Bishop said Childress was convicted of a crime of violence in Licking County when he was a juvenile, prompting the charge of having weapons under disability.

Lexington man indicted on charge of aggravated vehicular homicide

Craig Franklin, 52, of Lexington, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them. He was the driver who reportedly struck Richard Castle, 51, of Marion, as he was attempting to cross the street on July 11. Castle died July 24.

According to the Mansfield police crash report, Franklin was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado south on North Main Street in front of 19 N. Main, when Castle attempted to cross.

"He was found lying in the roadway, alive but unresponsive," Bishop said. "It was determined he had been struck by a car while crossing the street."

Franklin reportedly showed signs of impairment and had a blood-alcohol content of 0.197, more than two times the legal driving limit of 0.08.

Bradley Cole, 24, is charged with rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition, all with sexually violent predator specifications.

"It is alleged that a 7-year-old child reported that Mr. Cole had fondled her genitalia," Bishop said.

Prosecutors allege all three counts happened between Nov. 21 and Jan. 12. The rape count alleges digital penetration.

"It is alleged there were three separate incidents between that time frame," Bishop said.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Pair of Mansfield shootings lead to murder charges