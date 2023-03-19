Fatal shootings on Miami Beach's famed Ocean Drive prompt city to impose spring break curfew

In what's appearing to be an annual spring break ritual, Miami Beach, Florida, officials are imposing a curfew after two fatal shootings and rowdy crowds this weekend.

The two separate shootings Friday night and early Sunday on the popular Ocean Drive that left two people dead and “excessively large and unruly crowds” led to the decision, the release said. City officials didn't provide further information when contacted by USA TODAY Sunday.

This is the third consecutive year that this South Florida vacation destination with more than 81,000 residents and traditionally favored among spring breakers has declared a curfew and state of emergency.

Last year, the city imposed a midnight curfew following two shootings that left five people injured. In 2021, there were more than 1,000 arrests and dozens of guns confiscated during a rowdy spring break leading Miami Beach officials to order an emergency curfew.

This year's curfew starts at 11:59 p.m. Sunday and goes through 6 a.m. Monday. Another curfew likely will be in place this Thursday through Mon. March 27. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the city commission has scheduled a meeting Monday afternoon to discuss further measures.

City of Miami Beach Issues State of Emergency and Curfew

– Curfew to be in effect on Sunday, March 19 from 11:59 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 with separate emergency measures to be issued from Thursday, March 23 through Sunday, March 27, 2023 – pic.twitter.com/qYqwxLHxFA — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) March 19, 2023

'We don't want spring break in our city'

In a video message posted Sunday , the mayor said "both shootings were between visitors to Miami Beach and did not involve residents."

Gelber said police have impounded about 70 firearms over the past three weeks. Additionally, the mayor added that the voluminous crowds and presence of numerous guns have "created a peril that cannot go unchecked, especially in the evenings," despite heavy police presence.

Story continues

"We don’t ask for spring break in our city. We don’t want spring break in our city. It’s too rowdy, it brings too much disorder and it’s simply too difficult to police," Gelber said.

"While most may come to enjoy the amenities of Miami Beach, the overwhelming volume of visitors, but a few who come with bad intentions and the presence of guns, creates a wholly intolerable situation," added Gelber, who apologized for the "disruption and inconvenience."

SPRING BREAK CURFEW IS NOTHING NEW: Miami Beach declares state of emergency, curfew after a spate of spring break shootings

MIAMI BEACH SPRING BREAK CURFEW WOES: Florida spring breakers 'have forgotten that there's a pandemic,' Miami Beach mayor says

'Enough is Enough'

In a Twitter post early Sunday, Commissioner Steven Meiner said he asked the mayor to schedule an emergency commission meeting.

"Today we need to take action, including implementing a South Beach curfew," Meiner said. Two people dead. Enough is enough."

I officially asked Mayor Gelber to schedule an emergency Commission meeting TODAY in light of fatal Ocean Drive shootings on Friday night and early this morning. Today we need to take action, including implementing a South Beach curfew. Two people dead. Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/UmaVuFn43L — Commissioner Steven Meiner (@StevenMeiner) March 19, 2023

The latest shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Ocean Drive in South Beach, police said. A male was shot and died later at a hospital. Officers chased down a suspect on foot, Miami Beach police said on Twitter.

The identities of the victim or possible suspect have not been released.

On Friday, one man died and another man was seriously injured as nearby crowds scrambled from restaurants and clubs into the streets after hearing gunshots, police said. Police detained one person at the scene and found four firearms. No other details have been released.

Under the newest curfew, people must leave businesses before midnight, although hotels can operate later only to service their guests. Restaurants can stay open only for delivery and the curfew won’t apply to people going to and from work, emergency services and hotel guests, according to the city's release on Sunday.

Some roads will be closed off and arriving hotel guests may have to provide proof of their reservations.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY Handout: Miami Beach imposes spring break curfew after weekend fatal shootings