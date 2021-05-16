Construction worker killed in Heart of Chicago neighborhood sidewalk collapse
A special response unit extricated the victim from under the concrete rubble, according to the Chicago Fire Department
A 15-year-old was stabbed downtown Naperville Friday night, police said.
They were "all shooting at each other" about 9:50 a.m. near Dearborn and Grand, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.
Five people have been killed and 34 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.
Rapper Lil Reese, born Tavares Lamont Taylor, was among three men who were shot Saturday morning inside a parking garage in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Chicago police report the altercation began during a dispute over a stolen car. At approx. 9:50 a.m., officers responded to calls of shots being fired inside of a parking garage. When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered three male gunshot wound victims — ages 20, 27 and 28 — and a stolen Dodge Durango riddled with bullet holes. According to a police spokesperson, it appeared that a group of men were “all shooting at each other.” The Chicago Police Department said in a statement, “There are no offenders in custody at this time. Area Three Detectives are investigating.” A graphic video circulating on social media appears to show some of the aftermath of the shooting. The woman filming the video and a man off camera are heard yelling at a man, wearing a hoodie and navy pants that appear to be stained with blood, walking out of a parking garage and another man lying against a wall behind a barrier. The second man, who resembles Taylor, appears to be going in and out of consciousness and heavily breathing as a Chicago police officer tries to talk to him and radios for an ambulance. “That (expletive) stole my car!” the man yelled. “Look at Lil Reese! Look at Lil Reese!” the woman said. “You stole my (expletive)!” the woman tells the man with the hoodie sitting on the ground. “That wasn’t me,” he responded. Taylor was critically wounded when he was shot in the neck at a busy intersection back in November 2019. The shooter got out of a sedan and fired approximately two dozen rounds with an AK-47 assault rifle. Miraculously, Taylor survived. At 5:50 p.m., a post reading, “god is great,” was added to Lil Reese’s Instagram’s story alongside the prayer hands emoji. The seemingly good news comes after an earlier post asked that fans keep Reese and his family in their prayers. @reesemoney300 Read original story Rapper Lil Reese in Stable Condition After Chicago Shooting At TheWrap
Records show the Maryland man who killed three people, set fire to his home and was fatally shot by responding officers last weekend had contacted 911 dispatchers at least 120 times over the last 24 years, The Baltimore Sun reported. The violence erupted after years of disputes with neighbors, who said Everton Brown, 56, believed law enforcement authorities were invading his property. In 2013, neighbors told dispatchers Brown threatened them through a bullhorn and said they were “concerned someone will get hurt.”
British silversmiths are being frustrated over trying to sell silver and gold into the European Union after the Brexit trade deal failed to recognise the UK’s centuries-old hallmarks. The UK has one of the most rigorous systems of quality validation in the world, requiring a Maker’s mark, year, and an Assay Office mark on every item. However, hallmarking was overlooked in the Brexit trade deal which has meant that UK silversmiths are finding it difficult to export British silver and gold into the EU. The problems also affect jewellry. This is despite British silversmiths still adhering to the identical international ISO and BSO standards that the EU recognised until the end of December last year. Sir John Hayes, chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Craft, called for the 1973 Hallmarking Act to be amended to protect UK producers. He said it was “preposterous” that UK hallmarks should not be recognised by the European Union. He said: “We need to challenge the basis for EU non-recognition of British marks – one of the highest quality British standards in the world. “This is a centuries-old tradition. There is no concession required from the EU. It can only be an oversight or awkwardness. This is an important industry for Britain.” The hallmark allows each piece of silver to be traceable back to a single workbench, in the same way that meat can be traced back to a particular herd on a farm. The current legal operating standard for “Sterling” silver has not changed since 1275 and hallmarking has been required by law in this country since 1320. UK goods can be recognised if makers pay for an additional “Convention Mark”, or “Common Control Mark” which was first set out in the 1972 Vienna Hallmarking Convention. However, only 16 EU countries are signatories, and major UK markets including France, Spain, Belgium and Italy are not covered. The Government said the problems did not affect any silver or gold on the market before Jan 1 this year. Any new stock entering the GB market will require a UK hallmark or Common Control Mark while any new stock exported to EU members will require a mark recognised by those countries. A spokesperson said: “While the UK secured a number of sector-specific annexes as part of the Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) offer, it was not possible to reach agreement with the EU on the UK’s proposal for a Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) on conformity assessment. The UK Government’s focus is on implementing the deal helping prepare businesses for upcoming opportunities."
Officials said one woman was injured and transported to a nearby hospital.
Bruno Covas, the mayor of Sao Paulo, died of cancer on Sunday, according to the press office of Brazil’s biggest city. Covas, a grandson of a governor of Sao Paulo state, was elected as state congressman and later to the national congress before becoming mayor in 2018.
If ever there was a time to want to be driving an electric car, it may have been last week — after the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack forced the company to take some of its systems offline.
Until one afternoon last August, Cedar Rapids had always been a lush, leafy island surrounded by a sea of corn and soybeans, with its giant oaks, sycamores and other trees towering over the community’s neighborhoods and providing a shady refuge from Iowa’s steamy summer heat. It took 45 minutes to shred nearly all of those trees, as a rare storm called a derecho plowed through the city of 130,000 in eastern Iowa with 140 mph (225 kph) winds and left behind a jumble of branches, downed powerlines and twisted signs. Power was restored in the following weeks, and workers continue repairing thousands of homes battered by the hurricane-force winds, but nine months later Cedar Rapids is not back to normal — because of the trees.
Seth Rogen and his wife don't want children. And that's perfectly fine.
GAZA (Reuters) -Israel destroyed a 12-storey tower block in Gaza housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and other news media on Saturday, saying the building was also used by the Islamist militant group Hamas. The al-Jalaa building in Gaza City, which also houses the offices of Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera as well as other offices and apartments, had been evacuated after the owner received advanced warning of the strike. The Israeli military said its fighter jets struck a multi-storey building "which contained military assets belonging to the intelligence offices of the Hamas terror organization".
As many in North Carolina struggle to find gas because of the Colonial Pipeline interruption and panic buying, interest in electric vehicles is accelerating.
The hardest part about cleaning is making the time for it, right? Wrong. We’re here to share the gospel of one-minute cleaning. With 60 seconds or less, you can knock off any of these 31 seemingly daunting...
Brad Marchand noticed a young Capitals fan was accidentally hit with a puck in warmups prior to Game 1, so the Bruins forward sent her an autographed stick to try and cheer her up.
The Duke of Sussex’s broadside about the Prince of Wales has left senior royals bemused over his “woeful lack of compassion” for his own family, The Telegraph understands. All three royal households were seemingly left reeling on Friday by the Duke’s suggestion that he had been failed not only by his own father but through association, by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh too. One senior aide said it seemed “unnecessarily cruel” to “throw others under the bus” whilst trying to make a point about mental health. Another royal source said: “For a couple that have been at pains to set out their compassionate principles, they seem woefully lacking when it comes to their own family. “It’s not just the Prince of Wales but the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh as well. “It has been met with utter bemusement.” There was particular bewilderment over Prince Harry’s implicit criticism of his grandparents, not least just a month after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death. Questions were also raised about the Duke and Duchess’s continued use of their royal titles. And aside from the highly personal content, royal sources suggested that the family was disappointed by the foul language used during the expletive-strewn 90-minute interview.
The program is enjoying its most successful run in school history.
The Chancellor is holding fire on supporting plans from US President Joe Biden for a 21pc minimum global business rate amid efforts to press for an international tax on technology giants. Rishi Sunak is said to be willing to consider the measure as long as the US does not try to shut down measures to tax overseas technology giants in the UK, the Financial Times reported. Last year, the UK introduced a digital sales tax that it hoped will raise £500m a year. The levy is placed on sales of online advertising and digital marketplaces by large technology firms and is regarded by Washington as a punitive tax on its successful Silicon Valley firms. Discussions over taxing global tech giants continue at an OECD level and are likely to be a key talking point at the upcoming G7 summit. The Treasury said a fair digital tax remained “crucial” to any agreement. Top Treasury officials have given a cool reception to US calls for a minimum tax. Mike Williams, the Treasury’s director of international tax, told an online conference this week: “The core UK proposition is that we’ve got to solve the digital tax issue, which we’ve been working on for years. “It’s not primarily about a minimum tax. Minimum taxes might help - so long as they work - to ensure businesses pay tax, but it matters as well where the tax is paid. “It is not actually tremendously helpful if more tax is paid in California when it ought to be paid in the UK.” However, Mr Sunak told a Wall Street Journal conference last week that he was open to discussing the 21pc minimum tax, although it was “higher than where previous discussions were”. Britain is set to raise the UK rate of corporation tax to 25pc by 2023. Mr Biden's minimum rate would allow the US to raise taxes on businesses, from 21pc to 28pc, without being undercut. The proposals also call for taxes to be paid based on local sales. Lower tax nations, such as Ireland where the headline corporation tax rate is 12.5pc, are firmly against the US proposals. Yet a global minimum tax would help crack down on ultra-low tax havens and encourage more companies not to book profits overseas. The Labour Party has called on the government to support the Democrat President's plans. After international talks stalled, the UK unilaterally introduced a its tax on tech giants last year. The Treasury has promised to scrap the UK’s digital services tax if an international approach can be agreed. The US, however, argues the taxes discriminate against American companies and in April threatened retaliatory tariffs on certain products with taxes of up to 25pc. A Treasury spokesman said: “The UK has been proactive in pressing for an international solution to the tax challenges posed by digitalisation of the economy for a number of years. And the Chancellor has made it a key priority of the UK’s G7 presidency. “We welcome the US administration's renewed commitment to reaching a solution to these challenges through the OECD. It’s also crucial that any agreement includes changes to ensure digital businesses pay tax in the UK that reflects their economic activities.”
TV highlights for May 16-22 also include the two-part "MTV Movie & TV Awards" with Scarlett Johansson and the series finale of "Last Man Standing."
‘Do Georgians always barricade doors against normal, everyday tourists?’ one critic asked