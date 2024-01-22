Fatal single-vehicle crash being investigated by the Ohio Highway Patrol

ERIE TOWNSHIP – The Sandusky Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal, single vehicle crash that occurred Friday on State Route 2 just east of West Camp Perry Western Road in Erie Township, Ottawa County.

Jeff Bauer, 59, of Castalia, was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 on Friday, and the time of the crash remains undetermined. He was heading eastbound on Ohio 2 near West Camp Perry Western Road.

"We're still trying to piece that one together. We may not be able to accurately determine the time it occurred," a Highway Patrol spokesman said.

The vehicle ran off the right side of Ohio 2 and continued through a farm field, a paintball range and into a tree line. His vehicle struck many paintball range obstacles and two trees before coming to rest.

The crash remains under investigation. Bauer was not wearing a safety belt.

The coroner has not ruled on the cause of death, and it is still under investigation. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash.

A spokesman from the Highway Patrol said that "as of right now, there's nothing there that indicated that that was a possibility. We had nothing on the scene that indicated that (alcohol or drugs) were a factor.

The Ohio Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Erie Township EMS, the Ottawa County Coroner’s Office and Ken’s Towing.

