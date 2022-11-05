Fatal south Raleigh double stabbing leaves one dead, one injured, police say

Raleigh police arrested a suspect after two women were stabbed in south Raleigh on Friday night. One of the women died.

At 11:18 p.m., two women in their 20s were stabbed near the 3000 block of Ashburn Court, police said.

Karen Vanessa Martinez Vasquez, 26, and Briana Alexia Allen, 29, both sustained knife wounds. Vasquez had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the local hospital for treatment. Police said Allen was already being taken to the hospital in “private vehicle” at the time of their arrival. She died while en route.

Police later identified Kanniettra Necole “Muffin” Smith, 43, as the suspect. She is charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

Police said nothing about a possible motive, just that “an altercation had occurred” among the three women.

Smith is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.