Fatal stabbing in downtown Sacramento ahead of concert night

(FOX40.COM) — One person is dead after a stabbing in downtown Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers say they responded to the 400 block of K Street for reports of a stabbing. The area is across from the Golden 1 Center and happened nearly two hours before the singer Lauren Daigle was scheduled to perform.

Upon arrival Sac PD reported a man with at least one stab wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Police say no arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.

