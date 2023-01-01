Fatal stabbing investigated on LaSalle Avenue

Jan. 1—Niagara Falls police are investigating a fatal stabbing at a LaSalle Avenue home.

First responders were called to 2203 LaSalle Ave. about 8:45 a.m. Sunday for reports of a man stabbed in the chest.

Despite attempts to stabilize him at the scene by Falls firefighters and an AMR ambulance crew, the 33-year-old man died of his injuries at the home.

Falls police had responded to the same address Wednesday night to investigate a man stabbed in the chest. At the time, the victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

Sunday's incident is the first homicide of 2023.

Niagara Falls Police detectives are investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or the general information number at (716) 286-4711.