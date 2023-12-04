police tape

A store security guard is dead after a triple stabbing Monday at the Macy's department store in Center City Philadelphia.

The stabbing, which happened late morning inside the store at 13th and Market streets, reportedly stemmed from security guards intervening during a retail theft attempt.

In a noon press conference, police said the suspect fled on SEPTA and dropped a knife on SEPTA property. A person of interest was arrested at Somerset Station. A second security guard was taken to the hospital for treatment of their knife wounds.

Several police vehicles and an ambulance were on the scene outside the Macy's, which was evacuated and closed until further notice.

SEPTA says to expect delays on the Market-Frankford Line.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Fatal stabbing at Macy's in Center City Philadelphia