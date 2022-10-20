Fatal stabbing: Middletown man arrested after Wallkill man killed

WALLKILL - One man is dead and one man is under arrest in a homicide that happened Thursday morning in Wallkill.

Wallkill police said officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at the ramp for exit 119 off Route 17 at the intersection with Route 302 just before 9:45 a.m.

Officers located Joel A. Laddy, 74, of Wallkill, lying in front of a residence on Route 302, suffering from at least one stab wound.

He was taken by Wallkill Emergency Medical Services to Garnet Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Overdoses:Here's why opioid deaths are climbing again

Opioids:Why 'harm reduction' is latest strategy for combating deaths

Monroe:A new Hasidic village? Proposal debated in court

Further down the road, other police officers apprehended a suspect in front of another residence. He was identified as Horace E. Duke, 22, of the city of Middletown. Police have not yet said what specific charge or charges he is facing. Orange County Jail said no one by that name was being held there as of 4:30 p.m.

Wallkill police said the investigation is continuing, and anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call their detectives at 845-692-6757. They have not released any other details on the stabbing.

State police, members of Orange County's district attorney's and sheriff's offices and the state Department of Transportation all assisted Wallkill police in the investigation.

The district attorney's office could not immediately be reached for information.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Wallkill stabbing: Middletown man arrested in man's killing