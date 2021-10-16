Fatal stabbing of MP David Amess declared 'terrorist incident' by UK police

The UK's Metropolitan Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of Conservative Member of Parliament David Amess as a terrorist act.

BRITISH CONSERVATIVE LAWMAKER DIES AFTER STABBING IN CHURCH

The police's Counter Terrorism Command will lead the investigation in conjunction with local Essex law enforcement, the Met announced Friday.



Authorities formally declared the incident an act of terrorism after "early investigation revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism."

A 25-year-old man is in custody for stabbing Amess, 69, at a routine meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea. Amess, a married man with five children, died at the scene.

Police believe the suspect acted alone and are searching two London addresses. The suspect is a "British national of Somali origin," according to The Independent.

