Fatal stabbing in Newbury Park, with suspects still at large

A man died of apparent stab wounds early Sunday in Newbury Park, authorities said.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., Ventura County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1800 block of West Hillcrest Drive for a disturbance call involving multiple subjects, said sheriff's Capt. Cameron Henderson. The site was in a residential part of the Thousand Oaks neighborhood, Henderson said, located east of Rancho Conejo Boulevard.

Deputies found a man with multiple stab wounds dead at the scene.

Authorities searched the area and as of 11 a.m. had not found or identified any suspects, Henderson said. Major crimes investigators were still at the scene, he said.

The 911 call sounded as if the disturbance may have been a fight, Henderson said, but that information had not been verified as of late morning.

This story will be updated.

